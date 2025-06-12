Cotton market: 200 bales of new crop sold at Rs 16,000 per maund

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

Approximately, 200 bales of new cotton crop of Tando Adam were sold Rs 16,000 per maund and 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

