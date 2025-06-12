KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 11, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 124,352.68 High: 124,588.17 Low: 123,237.99 Net Change: 2,328.24 Volume (000): 332,589 Value (000): 31,899,470 Makt Cap (000) 3,718,528,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,263.41 NET CH (+) 113.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,712.13 NET CH (+) 453.55 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 36,852.44 NET CH (+) 349.14 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,221.79 NET CH (+) 578.03 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,856.33 NET CH (+) 339.85 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,994.51 NET CH (+) 8.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-JUNE-2025 ====================================

