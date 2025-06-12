Markets Print 2025-06-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 11, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 124,352.68
High: 124,588.17
Low: 123,237.99
Net Change: 2,328.24
Volume (000): 332,589
Value (000): 31,899,470
Makt Cap (000) 3,718,528,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,263.41
NET CH (+) 113.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,712.13
NET CH (+) 453.55
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 36,852.44
NET CH (+) 349.14
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,221.79
NET CH (+) 578.03
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,856.33
NET CH (+) 339.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,994.51
NET CH (+) 8.11
------------------------------------
As on: 11-JUNE-2025
====================================
