AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India set for electricity futures trading as NSE becomes 2nd exchange to get nod

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 09:11pm
People walk outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2024. Photo: Reuters
People walk outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2024. Photo: Reuters

India’s National Stock Exchange on Wednesday became the second exchange in a week to secure regulatory approval to launch electricity futures contracts, a move experts say could help struggling power utilities improve their finances.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) received a similar approval last week from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

A futures contract will allow the purchaser to secure power at a fixed price at a later time.

Currently, Indian utilities rely heavily on long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) spanning up to 25 years for baseload requirements, supplemented with short-term purchases through power exchanges for peak demand.

Distribution companies (discoms) in India owed about $9.5 billion in unpaid dues, according to the government, driven by expensive long-term power purchases, subsidised supply, and electricity losses due to poor infrastructure.

“There is clearly an incentive from now on to not lock yourself into a 25-year contract and rather look at shorter terms,” said Ashutosh Padelkar, Senior Associate at Aurora Energy Research.

Globally, power derivatives are traded on CME Group, Euronext, the Intercontinental Exchange and European Energy Exchange, among others.

“Discoms will gain the ability to use forward curves to plan procurement more dynamically… This can help optimize costs, avoid overcontracting, and improve demand forecasting,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, chairman of Hexa Climate Solutions.

A forward price curve helps in predicting the expected electricity price in the future.

Discoms currently sell solar surplus at low daytime prices, but can now use derivatives to sell at pre-agreed higher rates during that period. They can also buy electricity at lower prices during non-solar hours using the contracts, when spot prices typically surge.

Even power producers can hedge by taking opposite positions in the derivative markets using the forward price curve, said Aditya Malpani, a senior director at power producer AMPIN Energy Transition.

National Stock Exchange

Comments

200 characters

India set for electricity futures trading as NSE becomes 2nd exchange to get nod

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in May, up 16% MoM

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Pakistan tanners say collected more animal skins, hides this year

Pakistan an ‘exceptional counterterrorism partner’: US CENTCOM chief

Pakistan budget for FY2025-26 in brief

Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

Air Karachi signs aircraft maintenance agreement with PIA

Oil rises to 7-week high on US-China trade deal

Musk says he regrets some posts he made about Trump

Rupee declines against US dollar

Read more stories