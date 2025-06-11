Comments on Finance Bill 2025

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 11
|
282.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 11
|
282.33
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 11
|
145.20
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 11
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 11
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Jun 11
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 10
|
6,038.81
|
Nasdaq / Jun 10
|
19,714.99
|
Dow Jones / Jun 10
|
42,866.87
|
India Sensex / Jun 11
|
82,728.67
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 11
|
38,370.74
|
Hang Seng / Jun 11
|
24,421.12
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 11
|
8,867.39
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 11
|
24,023.96
|
France CAC40 / Jun 11
|
7,822.71
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 10
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 10
|
302,040
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 11
|
253.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 11
|
65.07
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 11
|
3,335.71
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 11
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 11
|
67.79
|Stock
|Price
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 11
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
2
▲ 0.49 (32.45%)
|
Dewan Farooque Sp. / Jun 11
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited(DFSM)
|
4.68
▲ 1 (27.17%)
|
Grays Leasing / Jun 11
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
5.61
▲ 1 (21.69%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 11
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
2.23
▲ 0.33 (17.37%)
|
Universal Ins. / Jun 11
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
10
▲ 0.99 (10.99%)
|
First Capital Equities / Jun 11
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
4.40
▲ 0.42 (10.55%)
|
Saif Textile / Jun 11
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
15.68
▲ 1.43 (10.04%)
|
Merit Packaging / Jun 11
Merit Packaging Limited(MERIT)
|
13.48
▲ 1.23 (10.04%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jun 11
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
25.91
▲ 2.36 (10.02%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Jun 11
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
38.36
▲ 3.49 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Pak Leather / Jun 11
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
32.93
▼ -3.66 (-10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Jun 11
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
2,215.49
▼ -246.16 (-10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 11
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
23,319.88
▼ -2591.1 (-10%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Jun 11
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
17.11
▼ -1.89 (-9.95%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Jun 11
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
7.18
▼ -0.77 (-9.69%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Jun 11
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
32.33
▼ -3.44 (-9.62%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Jun 11
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.67
▼ -1.01 (-9.46%)
|
Kohat Textile / Jun 11
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
73.92
▼ -7.62 (-9.35%)
|
Pak Datacom / Jun 11
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
345.01
▼ -34.4 (-9.07%)
|
Frieslandcampina / Jun 11
Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited(FCEPL)
|
97.24
▼ -7.38 (-7.05%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 11
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
78,292,186
▲ 0.49
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
55,140,713
▲ 0.03
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 11
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
45,087,896
▲ 3.74
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jun 11
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
41,080,503
▲ 0.7
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jun 11
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
35,886,149
▼ -0.73
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 11
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
34,983,701
▲ 0.09
|
Fauji Cement / Jun 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
33,471,965
▲ 1.71
|
Dewan Cement / Jun 11
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
32,334,931
▼ -0.06
|
Invest Bank / Jun 11
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
31,330,114
▲ 0.19
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Jun 11
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
29,187,679
▲ 0.22
Comments