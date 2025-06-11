Pakistan, UK explore enhanced ties as ambassador Marriott meets FM Dar in Islamabad

UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Wednesday, discussing ways to deepen Pak-UK relations amid shared global and regional concerns, according to Radio Pakistan.

The two sides reviewed bilateral ties, with a focus on trade, security, and development cooperation.

Dar reiterates commitment to multifaceted Pak-UK partnership

They also exchanged views on pressing international issues, including mutual interests at multilateral platforms like the UN Security Council, where both nations collaborate on peacekeeping and conflict resolution.

The meeting comes as Pakistan looks to strengthen diplomatic and economic partnerships to navigate its crisis with India.

Earlier, Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) emphasised the importance of restraint and sustained dialogue between the two nuclear-armed arch rivals, to prevent further escalation and to maintain regional peace and stability.