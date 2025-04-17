AIRLINK 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.59%)
Pakistan

Dar reiterates commitment to multifaceted Pak-UK partnership

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:21am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar received the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government of the United Kingdom, Lord Wajid Khan on Wednesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest. The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a strong, broad-based, multifaceted Pakistan–UK partnership and appreciated the British Pakistani community’s role in fostering goodwill.

Lord Khan acknowledged the government’s commitment to economic reforms and noted their encouraging impact on Pakistan’s economic stability.

In a statement issued by the British High Commission, Lord Khan underscored the UK’s commitment to minority groups on a three-day visit to Islamabad, including on visits to Faisal Mosque and St Joseph’s Cathedral.

He highlighted the UK’s work to establish over 1,000 community-led village forums, where communities come together to provide support to the most marginalised. These forums provide early interventions to resolve tensions before they escalate.

During his visit, Lord Khan met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Law and Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Government of Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora.

The UK Minister for Faith, Communities and Resettlement, Lord Wajid Khan, said, “This visit has been a wonderful reminder of the diversity across Pakistan, and the white in the flag representing religious minorities. Our close partnership is helping to keep both of our countries safe, tackling shared threats including climate change, serious crime and irregular migration.”

The minister also spoke at the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention, an initiative by the Government of Pakistan to connect with overseas Pakistanis from nearly 60 countries.

He reflected on his own personal deep connection with Pakistan, with heritage from Gujrat, and spoke about the importance of the 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

He also noted the rich trading partnership, with over 200 British businesses operating in Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar bilateral ties DPM and Foreign Minister Pakistan UK partnership

