Fire at Iran petrochemical plant kills at least three: state TV

TEHRAN: A fire broke out at a petrochemical complex in southern Iran on Wednesday, killing at least three people, state television reported.

“Given the scale of the incident, the number of injuries and deaths is likely to increase,” the broadcaster added, airing images of smoke rising from the Kaveh Petrochemical Complex in Bushehr province, 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) south of Tehran.

The mayor of the adjacent port city of Dayyer, Alireza Sajadi, told the television that the fire had broken out in the complex’s dedicated port but “has been contained”.

He said he had no immediate word on the cause of the blaze but said more details would follow in “a few hours”.

The fire comes little more than a month after a massive blast at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas killed 58 people and caused extensive damage. Officials blamed it on “negligence”.