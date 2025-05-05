AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 01:39am
The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, February 3, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, February 3, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Sunday that Tehran would strike back if the United States or Israel attacked.

Nasirzadeh’s comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran for the Tehran-backed Houthi group

firing a missile that landed near Israel’s main airport.

“If this war is initiated by the U.S. or the Zionist regime (Israel), Iran will target their interests, bases and forces - wherever they may be and whenever deemed necessary,” Nasirzadeh told Iranian state TV.

Yemen’s Houthis launched a missile on Sunday that landed near Ben Gurion Airport, the latest in a string of attacks, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Iran says US sanctions ‘will not change’ policy after Trump warnings

“Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters,” Netanyahu said on social media platform X.

Echoing Iran’s official stance, Nasirzadeh said Houthis act upon their own motivations.

Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel in support of Hamas fighters. The United States has been striking Houthi strongholds in Yemen since March 15, with President Donald Trump vowing to hold Iran responsible for any attacks carried out by the group.

Iran has “no hostility toward neighbouring countries”, but in case of an attack, the U.S. bases located in the region will be considered targets by Tehran, Nasirzadeh also said.

The minister’s statements followed Iran unveiling on Sunday a new solid-fuel ballistic missile called “Qassem Bassir,” which has a range of 1,200 km (750 miles), Iranian state media reported.

Houthis Palestinians Aziz Nasirzadeh

Comments

200 characters

Iran says it will strike back if US or Israel attack

Dar rejects India’s ‘baseless allegations’ in call with Russian FM Lavrov

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

Israel calls on Qatar to ‘stop playing both sides’ in Gaza talks

PM Shehbaz discusses regional developments with Malaysian counterpart

GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

PSL 10: Irfan Niazi stars in Karachi’s thrilling win over Lahore

PCC positions Pakistan as rising force in global crypto diplomacy in just 50 days

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

Read more stories