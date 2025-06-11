Taiwan tenders for estimated 95,450 T wheat of US origin

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 95,450 metric tons of grade 1 milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, June 12.

The tender seeks a range of different wheat types in two consignments for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast.

One consignment of 47,050 tons was sought for shipment between August 9-23, and a second consignment of 48,400 tons was sought for shipment between August 27 and September 10, they said.

Wheat types sought include dark northern spring, hard red winter and soft white wheat.

Low US wheat prices were starting to attract importer interest, traders said.

Chicago wheat futures fell to their lowest in more than a week on Tuesday as improving US crop condition ratings and seasonal pressure overshadowed early harvest delays and drought in Russia, traders said.

The association’s tenders traditionally provide an accurate snapshot of US wheat export prices in Asian markets.

In its last reported tender on May 8, the association purchased an estimated 99,200 tons of milling wheat to sourced from the United States.