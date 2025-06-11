AIRLINK 156.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.23%)
BOP 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.86%)
CPHL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.81%)
FCCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.52%)
FFL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.93%)
FLYNG 60.27 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.67%)
HUBC 139.85 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.17%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
KEL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.67%)
MLCF 81.50 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (5.45%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.46%)
PACE 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.04%)
PAEL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.67%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.79%)
PPL 175.05 Increased By ▲ 9.58 (5.79%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.82%)
PTC 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SEARL 93.55 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.62%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 64.32 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.1%)
WAVESAPP 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.14%)
BR100 13,311 Increased By 231.3 (1.77%)
BR30 38,883 Increased By 925.7 (2.44%)
KSE100 124,020 Increased By 1995.9 (1.64%)
KSE30 37,530 Increased By 627.2 (1.7%)
Jun 11, 2025
Euro zone yields mixed before US data, markets await details on US-China deal

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 12:08pm

Euro zone government bond yields were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited US consumer price index data later in the session and details of the outcome of trade talks between the US and China.

US and Chinese officials agreed on a framework to put their trade truce back on track while offering little sign of a durable resolution to longstanding trade differences.

The Consumer Price Index report from the Labor Department on Wednesday could show the CPI less the volatile food and energy components rising by the most in four months.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the euro area’s benchmark, was up 0.5 basis points (bps) at 2.54%.

Euro zone yields nudge higher, long-dated bonds under pressure

Money markets fully priced in a European Central Bank rate cut of 25 bps by December and an around 60% chance of the same move in September.

Two-year German yields rose 0.5 bps to 1.86%, while 30-year yields were flat at 3.00%. Italian 10-year yields rose 2.5 bps to 3.48%, leaving the gap between German and Italian yields at 88.5 bps.

The spread hit 86.70 bps on Tuesday its lowest level since February 2021.

Euro zone government bonds

