AIRLINK 160.35 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (2.73%)
BOP 9.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
CPHL 85.94 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.37%)
FCCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 52.97 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.06%)
HUBC 141.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.31%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.15%)
KOSM 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.19%)
MLCF 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.76%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.1%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.9%)
PAEL 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.13%)
POWER 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
PPL 174.87 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.05%)
PRL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.82%)
PTC 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.64%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.95%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
SYM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
TPLP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.31%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.46%)
BR100 12,817 Increased By 110.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,033 Increased By 411.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 119,609 Increased By 638 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 192.7 (0.53%)
May 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields nudge higher, long-dated bonds under pressure

Reuters Published 21 May, 2025 01:37pm

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday, shaped by the broad global mood, with Treasury yields rising on worries about the US fiscal position, super-long Japanese yields at record levels, and UK inflation above expectations.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 2.62%, as the euro zone benchmark underperformed Germany’s rate-sensitive two-year yield which was fractionally higher at 1.85%.

Long-dated bond yields are rising around the world, and the 10-year US Treasury yield was 4 bps higher at 4.52% on Wednesday, close to Monday’s one-month high, on concerns that a tax-cut bill being debated in Congress will worsen the US budget deficit at a faster pace than previously expected.

Euro zone government bond yields edge up, taking cues from US Treasuries

Japanese super-long yields have also moved sharply higher this week.

Italy’s 10-year yield, seen as the benchmark for the euro zone periphery, was nearly 2 bps higher at 3.63%.

Euro zone yields

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone yields nudge higher, long-dated bonds under pressure

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan eyes Starlink to bridge digital divide amid engagement with SpaceX

Malala calls on world leaders to end Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Babar, Rizwan left out as Pakistan announces 16-player squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting

Pakistan establishes Digital Assets Authority to regulate crypto, blockchain

Going green: Power Cement to install 7.5MW wind plant

Pakistan’s power generation increases 22% in April

Trump selects $175 billion Golden Dome defence shield design, appoints leader

Read more stories