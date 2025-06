PARIS: AirAsia is in advanced discussions to place an order for at least 100 Airbus jets at next week’s Paris Airshow, a deal likely to mark the introduction to its fleet of the planemaker’s smallest jet, the A220, industry sources said.

AirAsia and Airbus declined to comment.