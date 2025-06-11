AIRLINK 156.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.15%)
BOP 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.81%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.63%)
FFL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.87%)
FLYNG 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.55%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.28%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
KEL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.67%)
MLCF 81.78 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (5.81%)
OGDC 214.80 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (2.13%)
PACE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.94%)
PAEL 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.62%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.94%)
PPL 175.10 Increased By ▲ 9.63 (5.82%)
PRL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.85%)
PTC 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
SEARL 93.52 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.59%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TELE 7.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
TRG 64.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.23%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.37%)
BR100 13,309 Increased By 229.4 (1.75%)
BR30 38,889 Increased By 931.8 (2.45%)
KSE100 123,993 Increased By 1968.4 (1.61%)
KSE30 37,524 Increased By 621.4 (1.68%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Austrian police search for answers after mass shooting in school

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GRAZ: Austrian authorities were searching on Wednesday for answers to why a 21-year-old gunman shot 10 people in a rampage at his former high school before killing himself, one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country’s modern history.

Police said the man, armed with a shotgun and a pistol, acted alone.

They are scouring his home and the internet for clues to why he opened fire on the school in Austria’s second city of Graz on Tuesday, before shooting himself in a bathroom.

Police added that a pipe bomb found at his home was not functional. Some Austrian media have said the young man, who has not been identified, apparently felt bullied, though police have yet to confirm this.

Austrian authorities said the suspect never completed his studies at the school.

He left a farewell note that did not reveal the motive for the attack, police said.

Franz Ruf, director general of public security, said investigations into the motive were moving swiftly.

“We don’t want to speculate at this point,” he told national broadcaster ORF on Tuesday night.

Around 17 minutes elapsed between the first emergency calls received by police about shots being fired at the school and the scene being declared safe, Ruf said.

Details of the attack have emerged slowly.

Austrian police said victims were found both outside and inside the school, on various floors. About a dozen people were injured in the attack, some seriously.

Austria declared three days of national mourning, with the shootings prompting a rare show of solidarity among often bitterly divided political parties.

Shooter kills at least nine in attack on Austrian school, mayor says

Parents of pupils and neighbours of the school struggled to make sense of the event.

Hundreds came together in Graz’s main square on Tuesday evening to remember the victims. Others left flowers and lit candles outside the school. Dozens also queued to donate blood for the survivors.

Austrian authorities Austrian police mass shooting in school

Comments

200 characters

Austrian police search for answers after mass shooting in school

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Petroleum products: 26.4pc rise in PL envisaged

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Pakistan govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced in Pakistan

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Read more stories