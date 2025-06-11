AIRLINK 156.75 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.55%)
BOP 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.49%)
CPHL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.92%)
FCCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.41%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.47%)
FLYNG 60.74 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.46%)
HUBC 139.89 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.2%)
HUMNL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
KEL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.06%)
MLCF 82.40 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.61%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (2.08%)
PACE 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.68%)
PAEL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.9%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.37%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 9.03 (5.46%)
PRL 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
PTC 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
SEARL 93.12 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.15%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.42%)
TRG 63.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.52%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.82%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
BR100 13,308 Increased By 228.6 (1.75%)
BR30 38,936 Increased By 978.8 (2.58%)
KSE100 124,098 Increased By 2073.2 (1.7%)
KSE30 37,573 Increased By 669.9 (1.82%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hit record peak as US-China revive trade truce

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 10:54am

Australian shares rose to a record high on Wednesday, supported by banks and miners, as an agreement between US and Chinese officials on a framework to revive their trade truce reinforced hopes of easing global economic tensions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 8,623.40 points, as of 0044 GMT, after climbing 0.8% to a record close on Tuesday.

US and Chinese officials agreed on a framework to put their trade truce back on track and resolve China’s export restrictions on rare-earth minerals and magnets at the conclusion of two days of intense negotiations in London.

An US-China settlement would pacify investors around the world, calming jitters surrounding a potential escalation of trade wars between the world’s two largest economies.

Heavily dependent on export to China, Australian miners rose 0.7%, defying weaker iron ore prices driven by expectations of rising supply.

Mining giants BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue climbed 2.2%, 1% and 2.4%, respectively. Financials were up 0.4% with the “big four” banks rising between 0.3% and 0.5%.

Energy stocks advanced nearly 2% to their highest point in more than three months, buoyed by stronger oil prices amid optimism that a US-China trade deal could support global economic growth and boost oil demand.

Among corporate news, property services business John Lyng Group surged more than 18% after it announced a buyout offer from Australian fund manager Pacific Equity Partners for an undisclosed value.

Energy and tech stocks push Australia shares higher; US-China trade talks on watch

Meanwhile, shares of Qantas remained largely unchanged after the airline announced the decision to close its Singapore-based budget carrier, Jetstar Asia.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 12,647.44 points.

Fletcher Building surged nearly 10% after the construction materials maker said it has received interest from parties for its businesses, including the construction division.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares hit record peak as US-China revive trade truce

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Petroleum products: 26.4pc rise in PL envisaged

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Pakistan govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced in Pakistan

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Read more stories