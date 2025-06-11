AIRLINK 157.31 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.91%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.49%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.47%)
FCCL 46.71 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.43%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.45%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.06%)
HUBC 139.83 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.16%)
HUMNL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
MLCF 82.36 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (6.56%)
OGDC 214.63 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.05%)
PACE 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.68%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.87%)
PPL 174.75 Increased By ▲ 9.28 (5.61%)
PRL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.87%)
PTC 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
SEARL 93.09 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.12%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
TRG 63.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.52%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
BR100 13,288 Increased By 208.3 (1.59%)
BR30 38,829 Increased By 871.6 (2.3%)
KSE100 124,061 Increased By 2036.8 (1.67%)
KSE30 37,558 Increased By 655.1 (1.78%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bearish bias to persist in India bonds as demand dampens post RBI policy

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields could continue to witness a mild uptick in early deals on Wednesday, as investor appetite has taken a beating after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) changed its monetary policy stance.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond is expected to move between 6.27% and 6.33%, a trader at a private bank said, compared with the previous close of 6.2946%, which was the highest since May 9.

The five-year 6.75% 2029 bond yield ended at 5.9513% in the previous session.

Bond yields have been on a rising spree since Friday disappointed by the RBI’s shift to “neutral” stance, signalling limited scope for rate cuts, after it delivered an outsized 50-basis point reduction.

“We thought the market was showing signs of recovery in the aftermath of (the RBI) policy, but yesterday’s state debt cutoffs spoiled the party and we are back in the bearish grip that should persist for today,” the trader said.

Weak demand for state debt at an auction on Tuesday, pushed yields, which move inversely to prices, above the 7% handle for the first time in this financial year.

India bond yields consolidate after previous week’s sharp decline

It weighed on the overall market sentiment, negating the gains in bond prices made earlier in the day due to value purchases.

The central bank is likely to keep rates on hold for the rest of this fiscal year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The mid- to long-term bond yields have risen despite the steepest cut in policy rates in five years, as traders have chosen to focus on the central bank’s guidance that the easing cycle is over, with some favouring the shorter end of the curve.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Bearish bias to persist in India bonds as demand dampens post RBI policy

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Petroleum products: 26.4pc rise in PL envisaged

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Pakistan govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced in Pakistan

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Read more stories