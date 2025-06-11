AIRLINK 156.75 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.55%)
BOP 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.49%)
CPHL 90.94 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.97%)
FCCL 46.66 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.47%)
FLYNG 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.47%)
HUBC 139.89 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.2%)
HUMNL 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.06%)
MLCF 82.40 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.61%)
OGDC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (1.99%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.37%)
PPL 174.72 Increased By ▲ 9.25 (5.59%)
PRL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.02%)
PTC 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 93.05 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.07%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.42%)
TRG 63.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.52%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
BR100 13,308 Increased By 228.6 (1.75%)
BR30 38,936 Increased By 978.8 (2.58%)
KSE100 124,104 Increased By 2079.4 (1.7%)
KSE30 37,579 Increased By 675.9 (1.83%)
Indian rupee set for calm open amid yuan watch, two-sided flows

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 10:46am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Wednesday and hold a narrow range, as traders monitor the Chinese yuan for cues amid China-US trade developments and keep an eye on flows.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated an open in the 85.58-85.62 range, versus the close of 85.6025 in the previous session.

The rupee’s intraday range over the last two sessions has been limited to just about 20 paisa, underscoring how volatility has subsided.

Interbank dealers have broadly pegged the near-term range on the dollar/rupee at 85.40–85.50 to 86.00–86.10.

Mild bearish bias for Indian rupee on dollar strength; US-China talks eyed

“Within this range, which now seems increasingly entrenched, there is good two-way interest,” a currency trader at a private bank said.

“At the top end, exporters and speculators tend to step in, while at the bottom, corporates are active dollar buyers.”

The rupee’s 10-day daily realized volatility has fallen to around 3%, its lowest level in more than two months. It’s not just the rupee—volatility across most Asian currencies has declined and now sits well below recent peaks.

Receding concerns over a damaging trade war between the US and its major trading partners have helped temper volatility and boosted appetite for risk assets.

Indian rupee

