Rs8.2trn will be spent on debt servicing

ISLAMABAD: The country will spend around Rs 8.206 trillion on debt servicing including interest payments and retiring the principal as and when due during next financial year 2025-26 which is 46.7 percent of total budget outlay of Rs 17.573 trillion.

The government has earmarked Rs 8.206 trillion in the budget 2025-26 a mark-up against Rs 9.775 trillion for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs8.945 trillion. Next fiscal year the country will pay Rs1.009 trillion as mark-up on foreign debt against the revised estimates of Rs 1.038 trillion.

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

The budget allocates Rs 7.197 trillion on domestic mark up in 2025-26 against Rs8.736 trillion in 2024-25 which was revised down to Rs 7.906 trillion.

Pakistan’s total public debt was recorded at Rs 76,007 billion end-March 2025, registering an increase of Rs4,761 billion (6.7 percent) during first nine months of current fiscal year, as it was Rs 71,246 billion on June 30, 2024.

