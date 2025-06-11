Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs 133.4 billion for hydropower and water sector projects for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to Public Sector Development Plan 2025-26, Rs 20 billion has been allocated for Dasu Hydropower project (stage-1), Rs 3.4 billion for 1410MW Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project, Attabad lake Hydropower project (54MW), Rs 500 million, refurbishment and up-gradation of generation units of Mangla Power Station enhancing the capacity from 1000MW to 1310MW.

The government has earmarked Rs 25 billion for Diamer Basha Dam project (inclusion of Tangir Hydropower Project) and Rs 7.787 billion for Diamer Basha Project - acquisition of land and resettlement (2nd revised) (LA&R).

PSDP 2025-26: Water projects worth Rs424bn proposed

An amount of Rs 35.724 billion has been allocated for Mohmand Dam Project (800MW) and Rs 4.412 billon for revised PC-1 for installation of Telemetry System for real time discharge monetary at 27 key sites on Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) and Rs 10 billion for water requirement for K-IV Project improvement of Kalri Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake- plain cement concrete (PCC) lining of Kalri Baghar Feeder upper phase-1.

An allocation of Rs 200 million has been made for capacity enhancement of Chitral Hydel Power Station from 1MW to 5MW, Rs 500 million for rehabilitation of Dargai Hydroelectric power station, Rs 1.0 billion for 34.5MW Haro Hydropower Project, Skardu GB, Rs 845 million for Warsak Hydroelectric power station (2nd rehabilitation), Rs 600 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan-package –III (20 dams)(revised), Rs 691 million for construction of Chashma Akhora Khel Dam, Karak, Rs 700 million for construction of Gish Kaur Dam, Rs 1.2 billion for construction of Panjgur Dam (revised), Rs 220 million for construction of Shehazanik Dam Gwadar, and Rs 800 million for Sunni Gar Dam.

The government has also earmarked Rs 150 million for detailed engineering design, preparation of tender documents and PC-1 for Hingol Dam Project, Rs 1.671 billion for Grauk storage Dam district Kharan (2nd revised PC-1), Rs 3.209 billion for Greater Karachi bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) 260 MGD (Phase-I (modified PC-1), Rs 100 million for Kachhi Canal Project (remaining works of phase-1) Rs 976 million for Kaitu Weir Irrigation & and power project component -1 Kurram Tangi Multipurpose Dam (revised), Nai Gaj Dam Project (2nd revised –PC-1) Rs 300 million for Naulong multipurpose dam project modified 2nd revised PC-1, Jhal Magsi, Rs 1.875 billion for remodelling of Pat Feeder Canal System in Balochistan, district Naseerabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025