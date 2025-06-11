AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-06-11

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Bill 2025-26 has proposed to withdraw three percent federal excise duty (FED) on the transfer of residential/commercial properties from July 1, 2025.

This three percent FED is applicable on allotment or transfer of residential and commercial properties which was imposed through the Finance Act, 2024, and was subject-matter of litigation before various high courts.

Earlier, the government wanted to withdraw the same through an ordinance but was not finalised.

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Similarly, withholding taxes under Section 236K of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001,on purchase of property have also been proposed to be reduced. The proposed rate of withholding would be 1.5 per cent where fair market value does not exceed Rs50 million, two per cent where value exceeds Rs50 million but does not exceed Rs100 million and 2.5 per cent where value exceeds Rs100 million.

Contrary to that, withholding rate under Section 236C of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001,for the sellers have been increased to 4.5 per cent, five per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively for the corresponding values.

No reason for such disparity between the purchaser and the seller has been given.

However, apparently, the difference in tax rate would encourage the buyer to purchase property from builders and developers instead of purchasing it from the secondary market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Federal Excise Duty Income Tax Ordinance 2001 properties Budget 2025 26 property transfer tax Property transfer Finance Bill 2025 26 FED on property transfer

Comments

200 characters

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories