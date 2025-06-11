Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked over Rs 92 billion for four dozen power sector projects for the fiscal year 2025-26 under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

According to official documents, Rs 4 billion has been earmarked for interconnection of isolated Makran Network at Basima via Nag G/ Station ( Qesco), Rs 384 million for six feeders fro Free Zone North and South (GPA) Gwadar, Rs 201 million for construction of 1132 Grid Station in Omach area District Khuzdar, Rs 183 million for 132 kV Grid station Washuk with allied 132 kV transmission line (82 KMS), Rs 704 million for electrification of villages Dera Bugti (Dera Bugti Package) revised, Rs 271 million for 220/kV Swabi Substation, Rs 1.439 billion for 220 kv Swabi Substation, Rs 4.440 billion for 500 kV Allama Iqbal Industrial city for 600 MW demand of the SEZ in the FIEDMC area.

The government has allocated Rs 508 million for replacement of LT bare conductor ABC cable in Peshawar, Khyber and Bannu Circle, Rs 174.6 million for supply of power to SEZ Hattar, Rs 314.6 million for supply of power for SEZ Rashakai, Rs 1.118 million for 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and Business Park (QABP) Grid Station for provision of electricity to PEIDMC SEZ, Rs 2.94 billion for Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project in IESCO, Rs 1.770 billion for MEPCO, Rs 1.89 billion for HESCO, ERs 2.427 billion for PESCO, Rs 1 billion for 500 kV Matiari-Moro R Y Khan (T/L), Rs 1.599 billion for installation of assets performance management system on 100 kV and 200 kV distribution transformers all Discos.

An allocation of Rs 10.970 billion has been made for evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu HPP stage-1, Rs 1.629 billion for enterprise resource planning to improve productivity and control in NTDC system, Rs 3.5 billion for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Mahal HPPs (revised name evacuation of power from Suki Kinari), Rs 840 million for evacuation of from Tarbela 5th extension, Rs 1.7 billion for installation of pilot battery energy storage at Jhampir G/Station, Rs 800 million for evacuation of power from wind power projects at Jhimpir and Gharo wind clusters (revised) Rs 998 million for Upgradation/ Extension of NTDC’s Telecommunication & SCADA System at NPCC, Rs 1.2 billion for 220kV Arifwala Substation, Rs 5 billion for 220kV Dharki - Rahim Yar Khan - Bahawalpur D/C T/L and Rs 2.5 billion for 500/220kV Sialkot.

