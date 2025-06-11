AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-06-11

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked over Rs 92 billion for four dozen power sector projects for the fiscal year 2025-26 under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

According to official documents, Rs 4 billion has been earmarked for interconnection of isolated Makran Network at Basima via Nag G/ Station ( Qesco), Rs 384 million for six feeders fro Free Zone North and South (GPA) Gwadar, Rs 201 million for construction of 1132 Grid Station in Omach area District Khuzdar, Rs 183 million for 132 kV Grid station Washuk with allied 132 kV transmission line (82 KMS), Rs 704 million for electrification of villages Dera Bugti (Dera Bugti Package) revised, Rs 271 million for 220/kV Swabi Substation, Rs 1.439 billion for 220 kv Swabi Substation, Rs 4.440 billion for 500 kV Allama Iqbal Industrial city for 600 MW demand of the SEZ in the FIEDMC area.

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

The government has allocated Rs 508 million for replacement of LT bare conductor ABC cable in Peshawar, Khyber and Bannu Circle, Rs 174.6 million for supply of power to SEZ Hattar, Rs 314.6 million for supply of power for SEZ Rashakai, Rs 1.118 million for 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and Business Park (QABP) Grid Station for provision of electricity to PEIDMC SEZ, Rs 2.94 billion for Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project in IESCO, Rs 1.770 billion for MEPCO, Rs 1.89 billion for HESCO, ERs 2.427 billion for PESCO, Rs 1 billion for 500 kV Matiari-Moro R Y Khan (T/L), Rs 1.599 billion for installation of assets performance management system on 100 kV and 200 kV distribution transformers all Discos.

An allocation of Rs 10.970 billion has been made for evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu HPP stage-1, Rs 1.629 billion for enterprise resource planning to improve productivity and control in NTDC system, Rs 3.5 billion for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Mahal HPPs (revised name evacuation of power from Suki Kinari), Rs 840 million for evacuation of from Tarbela 5th extension, Rs 1.7 billion for installation of pilot battery energy storage at Jhampir G/Station, Rs 800 million for evacuation of power from wind power projects at Jhimpir and Gharo wind clusters (revised) Rs 998 million for Upgradation/ Extension of NTDC’s Telecommunication & SCADA System at NPCC, Rs 1.2 billion for 220kV Arifwala Substation, Rs 5 billion for 220kV Dharki - Rahim Yar Khan - Bahawalpur D/C T/L and Rs 2.5 billion for 500/220kV Sialkot.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government PSDP power sector power projects pakistan power sector PSDP 2025 26 Budget 2025 26 Budget FY26

Comments

200 characters

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Read more stories