AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

BISP gets over 20pc boost

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been budgeted at Rs722.48 billion for the upcoming financial year 2025-26, an increase of over 20 percent in the programme’s annual budget, in comparison to Rs598.71 billion it received in the outgoing financial year.

BISP’s proposed budget figure for new financial year, like previous years, is marked with stark discrepancies.

Last month, the country report of International Monetary Fund (IMF) related to Pakistan gave the figure of Rs 716 billion as BISP’s budget for the new financial year.

BISP budget to rise 20% to Rs716bn in FY26; Kafalat stipend increased

This figure was also given by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in his budget speech in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

However, in the Finance Ministry’s budgetary allocations issued Tuesday, Rs 716.61 billion figure is listed under the head of “operating expenses” in the proposed federal budget for forthcoming financial year, whereas BISP’s total proposed budget for FY 2025-26 is Rs 722.48 billion, out of which Rs 5.87 billion have been earmarked under the head of “employees-related expenses.”

In addition, the IMF report mentioned BISP’s budget for the outgoing financial year as Rs 598 billion, whereas in the Finance Ministry’s data this figure is Rs 598.71 billion. In some official documents, BISP’s budget for the outgoing FY 2024-25 was previously listed Rs 599 billion.

The BISP’s budget in the previous FY 2023-24 was Rs 471.23 billion, but the latest budget documents show this figure as Rs 471.078 billion.

Last June, the Economic Survey issued by Finance Ministry showed BISP’s budget for previous FY 2023-24 at Rs 466 billion.

The IMF’s country report on Pakistan from the last year mentioned BISP’s budget for FY2023-24 asRs 472 billion.

Last fiscal year’s budget initially showed an increase of only 10 percent compared to previous financial year 2022-23—from Rs 408 billion to Rs 450 billion. Later, this figure was revised upward to Rs 471 billion, showing a 15 percent increase.

In April, 2023, the then BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri first claimed that government increased BISP’s budget by 60 percent— from Rs 250 billion in FY 2021-22 to Rs 400 billion in FY 2022-23 but then “revised” this claim, saying, the government increased BISP budget by 70 percent from Rs 235 billion in FY 2021-22 to Rs 400 billion in the FY 2022-23. This claim was contradicted by other relevant government documents that showed BISPs budget at Rs 250 billion in FY 2021-22, and not Rs 235 billion.

Budget documents from previous years further suggested that BISP’s budget in 2022-23 was Rs 408 billion and not Rs 400 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF BISP Benazir Income Support Programme IMF and Pakistan BISP budget BISP beneficiaries Budget 2025 26 Federal Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

BISP gets over 20pc boost

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories