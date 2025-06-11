Rs354.8bn tagged for SOEs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has budgeted Rs354.817 billion to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025–26, reflecting a whopping 80.3 percent increase over the Rs196.839 billion allocated in the previous year.

The increase suggests that, for now, the government remains committed to funding public enterprises for strategic and developmental purposes, even as broader SOE reforms remain under discussion.

While specific enterprise-wise breakdowns have not been provided in the summary documents, the increased allocation is expected to support infrastructure expansion, modernization of essential services, and capital improvements within key public-sector entities.

