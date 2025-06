KARACHI: Gold prices tumbled on Tuesday, as global market downtrend has dragged down bullion value under $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

Following a big drop, the total value of local gold scaled down to Rs352,300 per tola and Rs302,040 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Domestic and global silver markets held steady at Rs3,745 per tola, Rs3,210 per 10 grams and $36 per ounce, the association added.

