Aseefa condemns Sana Yousuf’s murder

KARACHI: First Lady and Member of the National Assembly Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the brutal murder of young social media star Sana Yousuf, calling it a “punishment for saying no”.

In a statement Tuesday, Aseefa Bhutto expressed her condolences to Sana Yousuf’s family and urged society to reflect on the shameful treatment meted out to the young woman. She lamented that the murder was not merely a tragic incident of violence, but a chilling message against a woman’s right to refuse.

“The murder of Sana Yousuf is not just a violent act - it is a punishment for saying no. It is a painful example of the growing violence women face simply for asserting their right to make choices,” Aseefa said.

She also condemned the character assassination of the victim on social media, saying that a woman’s online presence must never be used to justify such heinous crimes. “It is deeply disturbing to see how social media is being used to defame the victim. Mere presence on digital platforms can never be a reason to take someone’s life.”