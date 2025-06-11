Zardari for exploiting potential to expand partnership with Russia

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said Pakistan and Russia have enormous potential needed to be exploited to expand bilateral partnership in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges, said a press release.

The president made these remarks as chief guest at the special ceremony celebrating the 35th National Day of the Russian Federation held here participated by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal KarimKundi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Tariq Fatemi and members of the diplomatic corps.

He said Pakistan regards Russia as an important global power that has been a key player in ensuring regional peace and stability, particularly in the Eurasian region.

At the commencement of the event, national anthem of both the nations was played and was solemnly observed by the participants.

President Asif Ali Zardari extended his sincere congratulations to President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Albert Khorev as well as to the people of Russia. “On this significant occasion, Pakistan joins Russia in celebrating this National Day, reflecting our solidarity and friendship. I am glad to state that our bilateral relations have improved over the years, based on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests in various fields,” the president said.

Recently, he said there had been extensive high-level interactions between the two countries that had laid the foundation for deeper engagement and understanding between the two nations. Pakistan and Russia also continued to cooperate closely on regional and international platforms, he added.

The president underlined that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Tariq Fatimi had a very promising meeting with Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow early this month where both sides had underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region.

“I am confident that the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Russia will continue to strengthen. As we celebrate this important occasion tonight, let us reaffirm our commitment to building bridges of understanding and cooperation between our two nations. Let us take hold of the opportunities that lie ahead and work together for a brighter and more prosperous future. Long Live Pakistan-Russia friendship,” President Zardari said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Ambassador Albert Khorev emphasized that Russia remains a sovereign, powerful, and resilient nation, driven by the unwavering support of its people.

Reflecting on the words of President Vladimir Putin, the Ambassador noted that Russia has historically played a unifying role in the region, stretching “from the Baltics to the Caucasus.”

Highlighting the steady progress in Pak-Russia relations, Ambassador Khorev stated that bilateral cooperation is advancing at a satisfactory pace across various sectors.

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s growing interest in Russian language and culture.

“We commend the Pakistani enthusiasm for learning the Russian language,” he remarked. “The Russian Mission is actively supporting the establishment and expansion of language learning institutions across the country.”

The Ambassador also reaffirmed Russia’s continued support for Pakistan on various international platforms, noting that both nations are working together to deepen ties in education, diplomacy, and mutual development. The event concluded with Russian musician’s performance on folk music.

