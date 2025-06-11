Bilawal rejects India’s unsubstantiated, politically- motivated allegations

LONDON: The head of Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation, visiting United Kingdom, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has again categorically rejected the baseless Indian allegations levelled against Pakistan without credible investigation or verifiable evidence in backdrop of Pahalgam incident.

He was briefing the All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan during a meeting hosted by the Pakistan Chair and Member of British parliament Yasmin Qureshi at Westminster Palace in London.

The meeting was also attended by the cross-party British parliamentarians.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted that Indian attack on civilian population, violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and unilateral holding in abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty - in blatant violation of the international law and modern rules-based system - could have dangerous consequence for the regional and international peace and security.

The attention was drawn to what it described as India’s “unsubstantiated and politically motivated allegations” following the Pahalgam incident.

Bhutto said India had “levelled serious accusations against Pakistan without any credible investigation or verifiable evidence,” adding that Islamabad “categorically rejected these baseless claims”. “These actions by India are not just irresponsible, but pose serious risks to peace and stability in South Asia and beyond,” he said.

The delegation is a part of Pakistan ongoing diplomatic outreach to the international community on the deteriorating region security situation due to Indian aggression against Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefed the parliamentarians of the repercussions of the Indian aggression and violations of the Pakistan’s sovereignty after the Pahalgam incident, without justification on the basis of investigation or inquiry.

In his remarks, Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordina-tion, Musadik Malik, apprised the parliamentarians of the environmental hazards of holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance by India, threats to food security and survival of 240 million population of Pakistan, primarily an agrarian economy.

The delegation emphasized that Pakistan response to Indian aggression was calibrated, responsible and fully consistent with international law, including the right to self-defence under Article-51 of the United Nations Charter.

The delegation underscored Pakistan commitment to restraint, revival of the Indus water Treaty and initiation of a composite dialogue between the two countries on all outstanding issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The APPG meeting chair Ms Qureshi reaffirmed the importance of sustained parliamentary dialogue on human rights and regional peace, and lauded the Pakistani delegation’s efforts to keep UK lawmakers informed on developments in South Asia.

The briefing comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with Pakistan expressing concern over what it sees as India’s attempts to unilaterally alter regional dynamics through aggressive military and diplomatic postures.

The Pakistani delegation urged the international community, particularly the UK, to play a proactive role in de-escalating tensions and ensuring adherence to international norms.