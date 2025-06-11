AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-11

Federal budget: KP traders, public show mixed reaction

Amjad Ali Shah Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:12am

PESHAWAR: The Federal budget for Financial Year 2025-26 has received mixed reaction from businessmen and industrialists, and the general public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reacting to the federal budget, some traders appreciated government initiatives through the budget and others expressed disappointment, stating that the budget is not as per their expectations.

Businessmen said the presentation of a growth-oriented, progressive and business-friendly budget was impossible under the current IMF-harsh conditions.

We were expecting a pro-business budget for next fiscal year, but it isn’t as per their expectations, says Fazal Moqeem, in his prompt reaction after the presentation of the federal budget for next fiscal year.

Moqeem Khan hoped that the government would revisit the proposals that had been sent by SCCI and incorporate them in the next fiscal budget.

He was of the view that some initiatives were anti-business that would bring further stagnation and hamper efforts for revival of business and industries in the country.

However, he said SCCI expected the budget would be pro-business and industries.

No relief measures were proposed for revival of war-affected business and industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moqeem remarked while talking to media persons.

However, he took the stance that a business-friendly budget only be made possible when the country would free under tight monitoring IMF-framework.

Commenting on the budget, FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour said in the budget proposals, there was no mention and comparison of current GDP growth with previous fiscal year.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that incentives were only announced for the elite class while poor masses were further burdened with direct and indirect taxes, and the government has continuously adopted policy to make poor people further poorest and rich more richest, which is highly condemnable.

FPCCI former president also strongly objected to the FBR new rules, allowing unprecedented authorities to tax-collectors under the unilateral initiatives.

He said SCCI strongly condemned the black laws of FBR, and asked the government to immediately revisit these all rules which would prove further destructive for businesses and industries.

The Finance Minister was told that huge foreign exchange reserves had come into Pakistan in the last year but he must also explain how many investments were shifted from the country, Ghazanfar asked.

Haji Muhammad Afzal, who was also traders’ leader and regional chairman of FPCCI said that the government took initiatives regarding small traders, which are unacceptable.

He made it clear that small traders will strongly protest against imposition of Point of Sale and other anti-traders initiatives and urged the government to reconsider initiatives and make them traders-friendly.

Haj Muhammad Afzal said SCCI had given proposals, which should be incorporated before the approval of the next fiscal budget.

SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, former FPCCI president Ghazafar Bilour, former president Haji Muhammad Afzal, Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, members of the executive committee Aftab Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmad, Nadeem Rauf, Shams Rahim, Adnan Nasir, Abdul Naseer, Sajjad Zaheer, former vice presidents Ejaz Khan Afridi, Javed Akhtar, traders leaders, representation of business community, industrialists and traders were present during the press conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

federal budget business community KP traders Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Federal budget: KP traders, public show mixed reaction

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories