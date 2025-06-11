AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-11

Wall St muted as investors track progress of US-China trade talks

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were subdued in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors awaited a breakthrough in the ongoing US-China trade talks aimed at defusing a tariff dispute that has roiled global markets this year.

Investors hoped for improved ties after relief from a preliminary deal struck last month was overshadowed by Washington’s allegations that Beijing was blocking exports of rare earth minerals critical to the aerospace, semiconductor and defense sectors.

“Markets are taking a more upbeat tone on hints that we are starting to see some signs of progress,” said Laura Cooper, head of macro credit and investment strategist at Nuveen. “This is just going to underpin more choppy price action because there’s a lack of clarity on what an actual deal could be.”

At 11:39 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.91 points, or 0.02%, to 42,768.67, the S&P 500 gained 5.96 points, or 0.10%, to 6,011.84 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 8.49 points, or 0.04%, to 19,582.75.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors rose, led by a 1.9% gain in energy, tracking strength in oil prices. Communication services stocks added 0.8%.

US equities rallied sharply in May, with the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq marking their best monthly gains since November 2023, helped by upbeat earnings reports and a softening in President Donald Trump’s harsh trade stance.

The S&P 500 is about 2% below all-time highs touched in February, while the Nasdaq is about 2.6% away from the record peaks it reached in December. Investors are awaiting US consumer prices data on Wednesday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory.

The World Bank slashed its global growth forecast for 2025 by 0.4 percentage point to 2.3%, saying higher tariffs and heightened uncertainty posed a “significant headwind” for nearly all economies.

Most megacap and growth stocks were mixed. Tesla shares advanced 3.6%.

Insmed shares jumped 27% after the drugmaker said its experimental drug significantly reduced blood pressure in the lungs and improved exercise capacity in patients in a mid-stage study.

Jif peanut butter maker J.M. Smucker’s shares were set for their worst day on record after it forecast annual profit below estimates. The company’s shares were last down 12.3%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.91-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 35 new lows.

Wall Street wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall St muted as investors track progress of US-China trade talks

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories