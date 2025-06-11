Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 325,268 tonnes of cargo comprising 170,348 tonnes of import cargo and 154,920 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 170,348 comprised of 157,719 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3249 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 901 tonnes of Dap & 8,479 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 154,920 comprised of 116,240 containerized Cargo, 31,020 Clinkers & 7,660 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Gfs Giselle, X-Press Pyxis, Xin Shan Tou, Abdullah, X-Press Salween, Bao Express & MT Shalamar berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Seaspan Santos, Cma Cgm Zanzibar, Oocl Le Haver, Valence & Mol Presence sailed form Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Seaspan Santos, Sedra and Clipper Tyne are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 154,585 tonnes, comprising 118,885 tonnes imports cargo and 35,700 export cargo carried in 3,900 Containers (1,800 TEUs Imports &2,100 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Valence, Royal Galaxy and Nordic Masa & another ship ‘Global Oriole’ scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Chemicals and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL and MW-2 respectively on Tuesday10th June, while two more container ships, Hansa Africa and Xin Lian Chang are due to arrive at outer anchorage on 11th June, 2025.

