EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 19.49 million metric tons by June 8, compared with 19.13 million the previous week and down 33% from a year earlier, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter with 5.25 million tons exported so far, followed by Germany with 2.58 million tons, Lithuania on 2.52 million tons, Latvia on 2.20 million tons, Bulgaria on 2.13 million tons and France with 2.04 million tons.