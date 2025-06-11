Markets Print 2025-06-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 10, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 10, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 122,024.44
High: 122,611.53
Low: 121,589.9
Net Change: 383.44
Volume (000): 235,295
Value (000): 12,680,926
Makt Cap (000) 3,648,912,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,149.85
NET CH (+) 134.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,258.58
NET CH (+) 16.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 36,503.30
NET CH (+) 285.32
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,643.76
NET CH (+) 189.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,516.48
NET CH (-) 25.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,986.40
NET CH (-) 16.41
------------------------------------
As on: 10-JUNE-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments