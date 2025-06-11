KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 10, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 122,024.44 High: 122,611.53 Low: 121,589.9 Net Change: 383.44 Volume (000): 235,295 Value (000): 12,680,926 Makt Cap (000) 3,648,912,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,149.85 NET CH (+) 134.49 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,258.58 NET CH (+) 16.34 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 36,503.30 NET CH (+) 285.32 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,643.76 NET CH (+) 189.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,516.48 NET CH (-) 25.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,986.40 NET CH (-) 16.41 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-JUNE-2025 ====================================

