AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Markets

TSX rises on energy boost; US-China talks in focus

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 07:52pm

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as rising oil prices boosted the energy sector, while investors awaited key developments from the second day of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The S&P/TSX composite index, up 0.2% at 26,420.31 points, was hovering near the record high levels reached on Friday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said trade talks with China were going well as the two sides met for a second day in London.

Any progress in the negotiations is likely to bring relief to the markets given that President Donald Trump’s often-shifting tariff announcements and swings in U.S.-China ties have affected global supply chains and economic growth worldwide.

“The Canadian markets are benefiting from obviously the optimism and the positive direction of U.S. equity markets,” said Matt Skipp, President of SW8 Asset Management.

“And I think the U.S. markets are moving higher on the assumption that Trump will not do anything that will hurt American assets, equities etc.”

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday the U.S. was likely to agree to lift export controls on some semiconductors in return for China speeding up the delivery of rare earths.

Almost all major sectors were trading in the green on the TSX, with energy shares leading the way as oil prices advanced, buoyed by U.S.-China trade talks and a dip in Saudi Arabian crude supply to China.

Consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors gained 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, the materials sector was down almost 1%.

Looking ahead, markets will focus on Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report, which will influence expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

