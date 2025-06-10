AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Paramount to lay off 3.5% of US staff in latest job cut, memo shows

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 05:30pm

Paramount Global is laying off 3.5% of its U.S. staff in the latest round of job cuts as the company grapples with a decline in cable TV subscribers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The layoff was communicated to its staff on Tuesday morning and it could affect some non-U.S. workforce over time, the memo from the office of the company’s three co-CEOs showed.

This is in addition to the 15% cuts Paramount had announced last August and comes as the media industry navigates a “generational disruption” as millions of cable users cut the cord and opt for streaming services such as Netflix.

“We are taking the hard, but necessary steps to further streamline our organization starting this week,”? Paramount Co-CEOs George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins wrote in the memo.

Paramount had 18,600 employees as of Dec. 31, 2024. CNBC first reported the development on Tuesday.

Paramount channels, including CBS and Nickelodeon, to go dark on YouTube TV

The company has pitched its $8.4 billion merger with billionaire scion David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

But the deal is yet to secure regulatory approval, pending a $10 billion lawsuit U.S. President Donald Trump filed against CBS News in October over an interview with then-vice president Kamala Harris that he alleged was deceptively edited to favor Harris.

jobs job cuts lay off cut jobs Paramount Global

Comments

200 characters

Paramount to lay off 3.5% of US staff in latest job cut, memo shows

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Read more stories