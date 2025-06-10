AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025
Markets

Indian shares muted as pullback in financials offsets broader gains

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 04:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian benchmark indexes closed flat on Tuesday as profit booking in financials offset gains driven by optimism around the U.S.-China trade talks and continued policy support from the Reserve Bank of India.

The Nifty 50 closed little changed at 25,104.25, while the Sensex ended fell a marginal 0.06% to end at 82,391.72.

Both indexes rose about 0.4% in early trade before losing steam.

Valuations are stretched after the recent rally, making time correction and bouts of profit-taking likely in the near term, said Amit Jain, co-founder of Ashika Global Family Office.

Both the benchmark indexes gained about 2.3% in the last four sessions, with Nifty logging its highest closing levels since October 14 on Monday, buoyed by the RBI’s policy support.

Seven of the 13 sub-sectors logged losses on the day. High-weightage financials and banks lost about 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Index heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank dropped 0.7% and 0.8%, contributing to the drag.

Indian equity mutual fund inflows slump to 13-month low in May despite market gains

Analysts attributed the fall to profit-booking – rate sensitive sectors such as financials gained 2.8% in the last four sessions and the bank index rose 2.2%, both hitting a record high on Monday.

The broader, the more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps were also muted on the day.

Other Asian markets advanced, aided by expectations of progress on day two of trade talks between U.S. and China.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., rose 1.7% on optimism over the trade negotiations.

Among individual stocks, Grasim added 3.7% after Morgan Stanley raised its target price to a Street-high 3,500 rupees and made the stock its top pick.

Coforge rose about 2% after JPMorgan reiterated the company as its top IT pick, citing strong growth prospects in fiscal 2026.

Tata Power rose 1.7% after its solar manufacturing arm crossed 4 GigaWatt of solar module production at its Tamil Nadu facility.

