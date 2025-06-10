AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,095 Increased By 61.2 (0.47%)
BR30 37,987 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper prices ease, US-China talks in focus

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 02:40pm

SINGAPORE: London copper prices slid on Tuesday, with the market closely watching the progress made in the ongoing trade talks between the world’s two largest economies in London for a price direction.

The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.6% to $9,738 per metric ton by 0703 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.3% to 78,880 yuan a ton ($10,975.22).

The US-China trade talks are set to run into a second day on Tuesday, as Washington and Beijing aim to ease a bitter dispute that has widened from tariffs to rare earth curbs, threatening a global supply chain shock and economic slowdown.

“The Trump administration is prepared to remove a recent spate of measures targeting ship design software, jet engine parts, chemicals and nuclear materials.

The apparent cooling of trade brinkmanship sparked optimism across markets.

This helped offset concerns that the trade war is taking a heavy toll on economic activity,“ ANZ said.

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell 10,000 tons on Monday to 122,400 tons, suggesting that the shipment to the US has been continuing amid the potential threat of US tariffs on copper imports.

Among other LME metals, nickel ceded 0.1% to $15,400, aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,473 a metric ton, zinc slipped 0.3% to $2,642.5, and tin edged down 0.8% to $32,450, while lead gained 0.3% to $1,993.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

Among SHFE metals, zinc softened for a third trading day, losing 1.3% to 21,845 yuan a ton, the lowest since late April.

“China’s domestic demand has shown signs of weakening recently, and buyers have been procuring to meet their immediate needs at lower prices possible,” Shanghai-based commodity market research house SHMET said.

SHFE nickel fell 1.1% to 121,390 yuan, aluminum fell 0.1% to 19,980 yuan, while lead gained 0.9% to 16,880 yuan and tin was up 0.2% at 263,420 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper prices ease, US-China talks in focus

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Read more stories