Ugandan shilling firms on commodity dollar inflows
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday, helped inflows from commodity exporters and positive sentiments after World Bank said it would resume its lending, traders said.
At 0825 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,605/3,615, compared to last Thursday’s close of 3,620/3,630. Markets were closed on Friday and Monday for holidays in Uganda.
