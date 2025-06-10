AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Jun 10, 2025
Business & Finance

Engro Fertilizers resumes operations of EnVen plant

Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT) announced on Tuesday that its EnVen plant had resumed operations. The listed...
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2025 01:42pm

Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT) announced on Tuesday that its EnVen plant had resumed operations.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

“The EnVen Plant of Engro Fertilizers Limited successfully resumed operations on June 7, 2025, following the completion of maintenance activities,” the notice read.

On June 5, EFERT said its EnVen plant in Daharki, Sindh, was temporarily shut down due to unscheduled maintenance.

Established in 2011 with an investment of $1.1 billion, the EnVen Plant located in Daharki, Sindh, has an annual production capacity of 1.3 million tons and is the most energy-efficient fertilizer plant in Pakistan, with the lowest consumption of gas per ton of urea.

Whereas, Engro Fertilizers Limited is a public company incorporated in Pakistan on June 29, 2009 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, which is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and marketing of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides and providing logistics services.

