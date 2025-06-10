Iran’s SLAL tenders for 120,000 tons each corn, barley and soymeal

HAMBURG: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has received offers to supply up to 120,000 metric tons each of corn, barley and soymeal after it had issued international tenders, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission was Monday, they said, adding that the price offers were still being considered and that no purchase had been reported.

The shipment of grains is expected to be in July and August.

The corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region, including Turkey.

The barley can be sourced from the European Union, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region, including Turkey or from Kazakhstan.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil or Argentina only.

Iranian businesses have been hit by payment issues as Western sanctions over the country’s nuclear programme made overseas participation in recent tenders difficult, traders said.

While sanctions exempt food, Iran’s financial system has been affected, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said Iran was offering payment via two banks, one in Iraq and one in Turkiye.