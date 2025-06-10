China’s Xi urges respect, ‘right track’ in call with South Korean counterpart

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday that the two countries should respect each other’s core interests and major concerns and ensure ties move forward “on the right track”, China’s state media reported.

In their first phone call since Lee took office last week, Xi said healthy, stable and continuously deepening China-South Korea relations were conducive to regional and world peace and stability, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi urged the two countries to strengthen exchanges, adhere to the direction of “friendly neighbours” and jointly safeguard global and regional industrial, supply chains.