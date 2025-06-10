AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
China’s Xi urges respect, ‘right track’ in call with South Korean counterpart

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 11:25am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday that the two countries should respect each other’s core interests and major concerns and ensure ties move forward “on the right track”, China’s state media reported.

In their first phone call since Lee took office last week, Xi said healthy, stable and continuously deepening China-South Korea relations were conducive to regional and world peace and stability, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China, Latin America trade exceeded $500 billion in 2024

Xi urged the two countries to strengthen exchanges, adhere to the direction of “friendly neighbours” and jointly safeguard global and regional industrial, supply chains.

China south korea Xi Jinping China South Korea

