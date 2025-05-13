AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
China, Latin America trade exceeded $500 billion in 2024

Reuters Published 13 May, 2025 08:40am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: Trade between China and Latin America exceeded $500 billion for the first time last year, China’s President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi told Latin American and Caribbean officials it was a great pleasure to have “old and new” friends gather, in his speech delivered at the China-CELAC Forum summit in Beijing on Tuesday.

China hosts Latin American, Caribbean nations amid US trade war talks

China supports Latin America and the Caribbean nations to expand their influence in the multilateral arena, Xi said.

