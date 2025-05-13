China, Latin America trade exceeded $500 billion in 2024

BEIJING: Trade between China and Latin America exceeded $500 billion for the first time last year, China’s President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi told Latin American and Caribbean officials it was a great pleasure to have “old and new” friends gather, in his speech delivered at the China-CELAC Forum summit in Beijing on Tuesday.

China supports Latin America and the Caribbean nations to expand their influence in the multilateral arena, Xi said.