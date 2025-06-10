AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.82%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
FLYNG 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.96%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.43%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.25%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.92%)
SSGC 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.62%)
SYM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
TRG 63.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 13,123 Increased By 88.8 (0.68%)
BR30 38,065 Increased By 37.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,403 Increased By 762.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 37,050 Increased By 221.7 (0.6%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian, New Zealand dollars eye multi-month tops as US-China talks continue

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 11:21am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were perched near multi-month peaks on Tuesday on hopes for good news from US-China trade talks in London that are set to extend to a second day.

The Aussie inched up 0.1% at $0.6523, having bounced 0.4% overnight to as high as $0.6533.

It is just under a seven-month top of $0.6537, with support now at the 200-day moving average of $0.6431.

The kiwi dollar was also 0.1% higher at $0.6052, after rising 0.5% overnight to as high as $0.6066.

It is hovering within a whisker of an eight-month peak of $0.6080, while the next upside targets are $0.6119 and $0.6379.

Top economic officials from the US and China are set to meet in London for a second day to defuse a bitter trade dispute that has widened from tariffs to restrictions over rare earths.

Beijing has started issuing rare earth licenses to suppliers of the top US automakers.

“The AUD/USD has spent the past month consolidating its rebound from the April lows in a range between 0.6350ish and 0.6540ish,” said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

“After the current period of consolidating is completed, we look for the AUD/USD to extend its gains towards medium-term resistance at 0.6740/50.”

The domestic backdrop for the Aussie is, however, not too favourable.

Local data showed business activity stalled in May as consumers kept their wallets shut despite a cut in interest rates during the month.

Consumer sentiment also lifted only marginally amid concerns about a worsening economic outlook.

Aussie little troubled by soft data, kiwi eyes 7-month top

They followed a subdued GDP report last week that had raised questions whether the Reserve Bank of Australia has left policy too tight for too long. Swaps imply a 75% probability that the RBA will cut rates in July while a total easing of 87 basis points has been priced in by mid-next year.

Looking ahead, this week is light on economic data or events in both Australia and New Zealand, with movements in the two Antipodeans largely dependent on the function of the US dollar.

The main global event is the US consumer price report for May, due on Wednesday, which will give insight into the inflationary impact of tariffs.

The bond market returned from a public holiday with yields slightly higher after investors sold Treasuries on Friday on a beat in the US jobs figure.

Australia’s three-year government bond yields rose 2 basis points to 3.385%, while ten year yields gained 3 bps to 4.301%.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australian, New Zealand dollars eye multi-month tops as US-China talks continue

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises over 800 points amid budget buzz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Israel set to deport Greta Thunberg, other activists, ministry says

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Read more stories