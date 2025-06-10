AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.82%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
FLYNG 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.96%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.43%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.25%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.92%)
SSGC 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.62%)
SYM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
TRG 63.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 13,123 Increased By 88.8 (0.68%)
BR30 38,065 Increased By 37.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,403 Increased By 762.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 37,050 Increased By 221.7 (0.6%)
Indian shares set to open higher on trade optimism, RBI policy support

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 11:05am
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are poised to open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by optimism around US-China trade talks and domestic policy support.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,247 as of 7:59 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 25,103.20.

The benchmark has risen 2.3% in four sessions and logged its highest close for 2025 on Monday.

“Markets are continuing their upward momentum, buoyed by supportive domestic monetary policy and favourable global cues,” Bajaj Broking Research analysts said in a note.

Indian shares open higher on global tailwinds, RBI policy support

Other Asian markets opened higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.5%.

Wall Street equities closed mostly higher overnight and the US dollar retreated as US-China talks began in London, aimed at mending a trade dispute that has rattled financial markets for much of the year.

US President Donald Trump said he was getting good reports on progress in trade negotiations.

Expectations of cooling global trade tensions and bumper monetary policy support from the Reserve Bank of India have aided a rally, two analysts said.

This was reflected in the market as both foreign portfolio investors (FPI) and domestic institutional investors (DII) remained net buyers of Indian shares on Monday, with net inflows of 19.93 billion rupees ($232.7 million) and 35.04 billion rupees, respectively.

