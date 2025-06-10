Indian shares set to open higher on trade optimism, RBI policy support

India’s benchmark indexes are poised to open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by optimism around US-China trade talks and domestic policy support.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,247 as of 7:59 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 25,103.20.

The benchmark has risen 2.3% in four sessions and logged its highest close for 2025 on Monday.

“Markets are continuing their upward momentum, buoyed by supportive domestic monetary policy and favourable global cues,” Bajaj Broking Research analysts said in a note.

Indian shares open higher on global tailwinds, RBI policy support

Other Asian markets opened higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.5%.

Wall Street equities closed mostly higher overnight and the US dollar retreated as US-China talks began in London, aimed at mending a trade dispute that has rattled financial markets for much of the year.

US President Donald Trump said he was getting good reports on progress in trade negotiations.

Expectations of cooling global trade tensions and bumper monetary policy support from the Reserve Bank of India have aided a rally, two analysts said.

This was reflected in the market as both foreign portfolio investors (FPI) and domestic institutional investors (DII) remained net buyers of Indian shares on Monday, with net inflows of 19.93 billion rupees ($232.7 million) and 35.04 billion rupees, respectively.