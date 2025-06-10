AIRLINK 156.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.15%)
BOP 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.18%)
FCCL 45.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
FFL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.58%)
FLYNG 60.67 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.6%)
HUBC 138.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
MLCF 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.48%)
OGDC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (8.82%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.12%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 165.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.34%)
PRL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.57%)
PTC 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
SEARL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.92%)
SSGC 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
SYM 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
TRG 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
BR100 13,062 Increased By 27.6 (0.21%)
BR30 38,076 Increased By 48.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 122,059 Increased By 417.8 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,892 Increased By 63.9 (0.17%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-10

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 10:41am

ISLAMABAD: The share of direct taxes in overall tax collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) rose to 48.7 percent in 2024-25, merely due to increase in collection from advance taxes and withholding taxes.

According to the Economic Survey (2024-25) issued on Monday, Pakistan’s tax system is heavily reliant on indirect taxes. However, various efforts aimed at improving the share of direct taxes are underway and have started to yield significant results. Since 2021-22, the share of direct tax in total FBR revenues has consistently risen from 36.5 percent to 48.7 percent in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, the increase in the share is primarily due to a 56.9 percent growth in advance taxes, followed by a 36.5 percent increase in withholding taxes, and a 35.8 percent growth in collections with returns.

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Direct tax has also witnessed a significant shift in its composition as the share of advance taxes increased from 29.8 percent to 33.8 percent, while there was a marginal decline in the contribution of withholding taxes from 61.4 percent to 60.5 percent in 2024-25.

In contrast, the contribution of indirect taxes reduced from 63.5 percent in 2021-22 to 51.3 percent in 2024-25. The increase in direct taxes relative to indirect taxes reflects the government’s commitment to make taxation progressive and equitable. The component-wise share indicates that sales tax accounted for 37.9 percent, FED 7.3 percent, and customs 12.3 percent in total FBR tax collection during 2024-25, the Economic Survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR tax system FBR tax collection withholding taxes direct taxes indirect taxes advance tax Economic survey 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Pakistan Economic Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar: Pakistan govt borrowing slumps 69%

Analysis: Economic Survey

Pakistan agri sector misses growth target in FY25

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Pakistan inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5% in FY25

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories