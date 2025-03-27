AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Sohail Sarfraz Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: The collection of direct taxes has shown an increase of 29.4 percent during first six months of 2024-25 as compared to same period of 2023-24.

According to the FBR’s biannual review for (July-December) 2024-25, Direct Tax collection increased by 29.4% or Rs632.7 billion over the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

During December 2024, Direct Tax collection increased by 36.1% over the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Overall Sales Tax collection increased by 25.3% or Rs382.9 billion during the period under review while Sales Tax from imports increased by 16.8% the Sales Tax Domestic (local stage) increased by 38.6%.

Jul-Feb tax collection falls short of target

During December 2024, Sales Tax collection increased by 33.3%. While Sales Tax from Imports increased by 30.1%, the Sales Tax Domestic increased by 38.3 percent during this period.

The collection of Federal Excise Duty (FED) increased by 31.0 percent or Rs82.0 billion during July-December (2024-25) over the corresponding period of previous fiscal year. During December 2024, the FED collection increased by 61.3 over the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

The collection of customs duty increased by 10.7% or Rs.58.0 billion over the corresponding period of previous fiscal year. In December 2024 collection increased by 22.7%over the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

