AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-10

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Wasim Iqbal Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) has experienced a negative growth of 1.5 percent during July-March 2025 in contrast to a slight decline of 0.22 percent observed in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Within manufacturing, LSM plays a dominant role, accounting for 67.5 percent of the manufacturing sector and 8.0 percent of GDP, followed by Small-Scale Manufacturing (SSM) and Slaughtering, which contribute 2.4 percent and 1.4 percent to GDP, respectively, according to Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25.

The quarterly pattern highlights continued challenges in LSM, which has consistently weighed down industrial performance in the outgoing fiscal year.

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Overall manufacturing growth slowed to 1.3 percent in FY 2025, compared to 3.0 percent last year. This deceleration was primarily driven by a contraction of 1.5 percent in LSM, compared to a modest growth of 0.9 percent in the previous year. In contrast, SSM and Slaughtering grew by 8.8 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively, providing some support to the sector.

This marks the third consecutive year of negative growth in LSM, which can be attributed to ongoing structural challenges, elevated input costs, and downturns in critical sectors such as Food, Chemicals, Iron & Steel, and Electrical Equipment. Despite the overall lacklustre performance, nearly half of the LSM sectors demonstrated positive growth, including significant industries such as Wearing Apparel, Textiles, Coke & Petroleum Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Automobiles, according to the survey.

However, in March 2025, the growth of LSM registered a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 1.8 percent, in contrast to a growth rate of 1.7 percent during the same month in the previous year. On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, LSM experienced a decline of 4.6 percent in March2025, following a drop of 5.6 percent in February 2025.

The LSM, based on the Quantum Index of Manufacturing (QIM), declined by 1.53 percent during current fiscal 2025, compared to a growth of 0.94 percent last year. The slowdown reflects mixed performance across key industries - declines were observed in chemicals (-5.51%), iron and steel (-10.94%), electrical equipment (-15.89%), and fabricated metal products (-17.16%), while strong growth was recorded in automobiles (40.0%), wearing apparel (7.62%), textiles (2.15%), and petroleum products (4.48%)

High input costs, and elevated tax rates, continued to pose headwinds to LSM growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy gdp FBR Industrial Sector LSM Large Scale Manufacturing manufacturing sector tax rates LSM sector Economic survey 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7pc

US actions to hurt trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar govt borrowing slumps 69pc

Analysis: Economic Survey

Agri sector misses growth target

Inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5pc

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories