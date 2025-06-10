AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.82%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
FLYNG 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.96%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.43%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.25%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.92%)
SSGC 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.62%)
SYM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
TRG 63.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 13,123 Increased By 88.8 (0.68%)
BR30 38,065 Increased By 37.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,403 Increased By 762.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 37,050 Increased By 221.7 (0.6%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-10

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5% negative growth

Wasim Iqbal Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 10:49am

ISLAMABAD: Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) has experienced a negative growth of 1.5 percent during July-March 2025 in contrast to a slight decline of 0.22 percent observed in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Within manufacturing, LSM plays a dominant role, accounting for 67.5 percent of the manufacturing sector and 8.0 percent of GDP, followed by Small-Scale Manufacturing (SSM) and Slaughtering, which contribute 2.4 percent and 1.4 percent to GDP, respectively, according to Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25.

The quarterly pattern highlights continued challenges in LSM, which has consistently weighed down industrial performance in the outgoing fiscal year.

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Overall manufacturing growth slowed to 1.3 percent in FY 2025, compared to 3.0 percent last year. This deceleration was primarily driven by a contraction of 1.5 percent in LSM, compared to a modest growth of 0.9 percent in the previous year. In contrast, SSM and Slaughtering grew by 8.8 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively, providing some support to the sector.

This marks the third consecutive year of negative growth in LSM, which can be attributed to ongoing structural challenges, elevated input costs, and downturns in critical sectors such as Food, Chemicals, Iron & Steel, and Electrical Equipment. Despite the overall lacklustre performance, nearly half of the LSM sectors demonstrated positive growth, including significant industries such as Wearing Apparel, Textiles, Coke & Petroleum Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Automobiles, according to the survey.

However, in March 2025, the growth of LSM registered a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 1.8 percent, in contrast to a growth rate of 1.7 percent during the same month in the previous year. On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, LSM experienced a decline of 4.6 percent in March2025, following a drop of 5.6 percent in February 2025.

The LSM, based on the Quantum Index of Manufacturing (QIM), declined by 1.53 percent during current fiscal 2025, compared to a growth of 0.94 percent last year. The slowdown reflects mixed performance across key industries - declines were observed in chemicals (-5.51%), iron and steel (-10.94%), electrical equipment (-15.89%), and fabricated metal products (-17.16%), while strong growth was recorded in automobiles (40.0%), wearing apparel (7.62%), textiles (2.15%), and petroleum products (4.48%)

High input costs, and elevated tax rates, continued to pose headwinds to LSM growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy gdp FBR Industrial Sector LSM Large Scale Manufacturing manufacturing sector tax rates LSM sector Economic survey 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5% negative growth

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises over 800 points amid budget buzz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Israel set to deport Greta Thunberg, other activists, ministry says

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Read more stories