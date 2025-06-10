Futures spread surges 603bps

KARACHI: The futures spread surged by 603 basis points, closing at 11.22 percent on the last trading day of the week ending June 5, 2025, up from 5.19 percent in the previous week.

Despite the rise in futures spread, activity at the futures counter slowed considerably. Average daily trading volumes fell by 64 percent, dropping to 132.49 million shares, compared to 367.22 million shares a week earlier. Likewise, the average daily traded value declined sharply by 72.3 percent, settling at Rs 6.13 billion, down from Rs 22.14 billion in the preceding week.

Analysts noted that futures markets are showing uncertainty, but trading volumes are low. This suggests traders are being cautious and waiting for budget announcements before making big moves.

