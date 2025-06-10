‘Uzbekistan Trade Centre to play key role in strengthening economic ties’

LAHORE: Uzbekistan Trade Centre in Lahore would play a key role in strengthening Pakistan-Uzbekistan economic ties.

Uzbekistan Trade Center, which was joint inaugurated LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Takhtaev Akobirjon Khakimovich, is a landmark step towards enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

These views were expressed by the founder of Uzbekistan Trade Center Sohail Moten, who is a prominent business icon, in a statement.

The Uzbekistan Trade Centre has been established under the direct supervision of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will serve as a dedicated hub to facilitate trade, promote investment opportunities, and strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.

Sohail Moten highlighted the Centre’s role as a strategic platform to support businesses on both sides. He said that this Trade Centre is not just a space - it’s a symbol of growing trust, collaboration, and shared prosperity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He added that the Centre will provide Pakistani businesses with streamlined access to Uzbek products, markets, and partnerships, while also supporting Uzbek enterprises seeking opportunities in Pakistan’s growing economy.

LCCI Executive Committee Member Amina Randhawa said that the initiative aligns with ongoing efforts by both governments to deepen economic integration and strengthen trade relations in Central and South Asia.

