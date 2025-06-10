Eid holidays: Three eateries sealed, Rs3.532m fines imposed on 210 restaurants

LAHORE: During Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the Food Authority teams remained in action and inspected 1,131 fast food points and restaurants. Three restaurants were sealed, and fines amounting to over Rs 3.532 million were imposed on 210 restaurants.

The DG Food Authority stated that 340 liters of substandard oil and over 200 kg of expired or banned ingredients and soft drinks were destroyed. During inspections, 775 food points were issued corrective notices.

Poor sanitation, infestation of cockroaches and flies, foul-smelling environments, and absence of mandatory records were commonly found. Stagnant dirty water, broken flooring, and foul-smelling, fungus-covered freezers were also observed storing food items.

The DG emphasized that food business operators must comply with laws to ensure the provision of nutritious food.

“There is no place for fraudsters in Punjab; such businesses will be uprooted,” he reiterated.

Citizens are urged to report any adulteration or fraudulent activity around them by calling 1223.

