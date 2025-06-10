AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

Pakistan’s stance on global stage: Murad praises Bilawal for his strong defence

NNI Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed profound admiration for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, commending his courageous and insightful representation of Pakistan’s position in the international media.

In a statement issued from the CM House on Monday, Murad Ali Shah highlighted that Bilawal Bhutto’s articulate and patriotic discourse not only enhanced the dignity of Pakistan’s leadership but also instilled pride across the entire nation. Speaking on the critical issue of the Indus Waters Treaty, the CM emphasised the urgent need to awaken global conscience, describing it as one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

Shah praised Bilawal Bhutto for delivering a clear and uncompromising message to the world that Pakistan will never concede its rightful share of water resources. According to the Chief Minister, Bilawal’s diplomatic approach, grounded in logic and realism, demonstrated that the new generation of Pakistan’s leadership is fully capable of thwarting adversarial designs through effective statecraft.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt tributes to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on behalf of the people of Sindh, the youth of Pakistan, and all patriotic citizens, underscoring that the recent international media interviews were not mere conversations but a robust defence of Pakistan’s honour, water rights, and national flag.

Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed unwavering support for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressing confidence that under his leadership, Pakistan’s stance will continue to be projected more powerfully and effectively on the global stage.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Minister encapsulated the sentiment by stating, “Bhutto’s ideology is the defence of Pakistan!”

This strong endorsement from Sindh’s top political leader reflects the growing unity and resolve within Pakistan’s political landscape to safeguard national interests and uphold the country’s sovereignty in international affairs.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP

